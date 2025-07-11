The hopscotch area alongside Grey St. It has been over 12 months since the street was redesigned and the Gisborne District Council will soon evaluate the effects of the road changes. Photo / Gisborne Herald
Crunch time awaits the controversial Grey St Streets for People project, with the trial concluding at the end of the month.
The Gisborne District Council (GDC) will begin an evaluation of the 12-month trial immediately after it ends on July 31.
Expected to be ready in October, this review willassess the effects of the road changes on a range of criteria using AI camera data, site inspections, and community feedback collected throughout the trial.
These metrics include walking and cycling activity, safety, traffic flow and efficiency, community satisfaction and whether modifications to the project were successful.
GDC journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield told the Gisborne Herald that a decision will then be made on “whether to continue or decommission the whole project or parts of it and how this will be implemented along with the expected costs”.