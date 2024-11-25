Contractors have made rapid progress in reinstating the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection. In just one night they have returned the corner to normal traffic flow. Photo / Murray Robertson

Contractors have made rapid progress in reinstating the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection.

They began a three-night project to restore the corner to normal traffic flow on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, traffic was passing through the intersection, with stop signs reinstated on Kahutia St.

As part of the controversial Streets for People project, the intersection was changed to a left-turn-only corner.

At a meeting early this month, Gisborne District Council considered options for the intersection after a safety audit and agreed on a recommendation to reinstate the intersection.