Gisborne council reinstates Grey St/Kahutia St intersection after safety audit

By Murray Robertson
Contractors have made rapid progress in reinstating the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection. In just one night they have returned the corner to normal traffic flow. Photo / Murray Robertson

Contractors have made rapid progress in reinstating the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection.

They began a three-night project to restore the corner to normal traffic flow on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, traffic was passing through the intersection, with stop signs reinstated on Kahutia St.

As part of the controversial Streets for People project, the intersection was changed to a left-turn-only corner.

At a meeting early this month, Gisborne District Council considered options for the intersection after a safety audit and agreed on a recommendation to reinstate the intersection.

Work started this week on reverting the Kahutia St/Grey St intersection to its full use. Photo / Murray Robertson
A report to the council indicated unsafe driving behaviour there due to the changes.

The reinstatement work included putting the stop signs back, removing the blue paint artwork to reinstall the centre line, taking out the red-painted crossing and removing the concrete planter boxes in the middle of the intersection.

A council spokesman previously said a review was being undertaken to determine what else needed to be removed, relocated, remediated and installed at the intersection.

The council has been considering the use of temporary speed cushions [speed humps] on all lanes of Kahutia St.

