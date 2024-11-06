Around 20 of the weekly protesters against the "Streets for People" project concerning Grey St attended an extraordinary Gisborne District Council meeting on Wednesday morning as councillors deliberated on a report that addressed the street's safety issues. Photo / Zita Campbell
Protesters crammed into a meeting where Gisborne councillors decided on changes to the controversial Grey St trial after a report raised alarm bells about drivers performing dangerous about-turns.
A new report into the divisive project showed there had been “unintended” safety issues because of the changes, which were based on audits, traffic analysis and community feedback.
In an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, which was at times interrupted by spectators, councillors approved the report’s recommendation to reinstate the T-intersection prioritising Grey St, as well as adding stop controls and a raised pedestrian crossing on Kahutia St.
Installation of the T-intersection will begin in November.
In the council chambers’ public gallery, spectators held signs reading “Grey Street Mess” and “Danger Reinstate”.
It sparked comments from some councillors that the trial had gone “pear-shaped” and calls to “get rid of it”.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) “Streets for People” project on Grey Street was initially estimated to cost $350,000 but resulted in a total cost of $921,000. The council covered 10% of this cost, while NZTA funded the remainder.
She recommended taking the councillors’ points to Regional Transport Committee meetings, where NZTA regional relationships director Linda Stewart would be present.
Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said she appreciated the diverse views of the community. However, the report only addressed the safety issues surrounding illegal about-turns and hazardous vehicle movements.
Touching on Alder’s point regarding reduced numbers using the skate park, she said that was not correct as the report outlined several active rider movements.
That showed skateboards, scooters and bikes were using the stretch of road between Kahutia St towards the Waikanae surf club, she said.
The council funded 10% of the project and must implement and monitor it as well, she said.
The report said a full costing had not yet been determined. However, the funding would be available within the existing Streets for People project budget.
After the meeting, protest organiser Trish Atkins told Local Democracy Reporting she was glad they would be opening Kahutia St up but thought it was interesting the report did not mention other safety concerns.
The Grey St trial needs to be “taken away completely, it’s been a waste of money”, she said.