The report found the closure of the Grey St-Kahutia St intersection had led to drivers performing illegal about-turns across pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

It sparked comments from some councillors that the trial had gone “pear-shaped” and calls to “get rid of it”.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) “Streets for People” project on Grey Street was initially estimated to cost $350,000 but resulted in a total cost of $921,000. The council covered 10% of this cost, while NZTA funded the remainder.

In July, construction of the 12-month trial was completed with the intent to encourage more cycling and walking in the area.

This included narrowing the street, adding a cycleway, halving the number of car parks and adding speed bumps.

At the start of the meeting, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz encouraged councillors to “stick to what is in the paper”.

Stoltz reminded audience members the public meeting was not an open debate after participants twice interrupted the conversation.

Spectators came with signs and a protest board featuring many published letters to the editor opposing the Grey St "Streets for People" design. Photo / Zita Campbell

Spectators cheered in favour of councillors who criticised the installation of Grey St, yelling “absolutely right”.

Some of those gathered have also been at weekly protests held at the Grey St and Childers Rd roundabout since July.

Councillor Colin Alder said the council has “created a dangerous place, not a safe place”.

He suspected traffic had diminished, as well as the number of people using the street’s skate park.

“We’ve done nothing to serve our public with this,” he said.

He suggested putting the vote on hold and fast-tracking an approach to NZTA demanding the road goes back to its original state.

Councillor Teddy Thompson received a big cheer when he said the safety report shows there was never a problem to begin with.

“Wide footpaths, wide roads... we should never have touched it.”

He said he struggles to get through community events without people having a go at him about Grey St.

“It’s putting the whole community offside with the council,” he said, and recommended the council “stop wasting more money on the trial ... and get rid of it”.

Councillors Rob Telfer and Alder said they did not want the council to spend any more money on the trial, while councillor Larry Foster called the project “pear-shaped”.

Stoltz said “90% of Grey St is NZTA-funded, so they get 90% of the say” and the council must follow the proper process.

She recommended taking the councillors’ points to Regional Transport Committee meetings, where NZTA regional relationships director Linda Stewart would be present.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said she appreciated the diverse views of the community. However, the report only addressed the safety issues surrounding illegal about-turns and hazardous vehicle movements.

Touching on Alder’s point regarding reduced numbers using the skate park, she said that was not correct as the report outlined several active rider movements.

That showed skateboards, scooters and bikes were using the stretch of road between Kahutia St towards the Waikanae surf club, she said.

The council funded 10% of the project and must implement and monitor it as well, she said.

The report said a full costing had not yet been determined. However, the funding would be available within the existing Streets for People project budget.

Councillors agreed to take the rest of the feedback from the community and councillors to the Regional Transport Committee when NZTA representatives will be present.

After the meeting, protest organiser Trish Atkins told Local Democracy Reporting she was glad they would be opening Kahutia St up but thought it was interesting the report did not mention other safety concerns.

The Grey St trial needs to be “taken away completely, it’s been a waste of money”, she said.