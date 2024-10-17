“[The rainbow crossing] has always given a solid message that we are an inclusive region.

“We accept that people hold different views. However, there is no place for hatred and division between people in Tairāwhiti.”

A council spokeswoman said the latest graffiti was scheduled to be cleaned overnight Thursday.

Tairāwhiti Rainbow Collective chair Joanne Neilson said the acts of vandalism were “thoughtless” and “hurt people on a different level”.

“I don’t understand why people are afraid of a bit of colour.”

The crossing served as an important representation, especially for those in the rainbow community who may not have come out yet, she said.

Jordan Walker, InsideOut Kōaro Te Tairāwhiti Schools co-ordinator, said they were disappointed by the vandalism and wanted to understand the reason behind it.

“I think for anyone who wants a platform, it is an easy target for them to be heard, even if it is just scribbles,” Walker said.

Gisborne’s rainbow pedestrian crossing before it was vandalised.

“It is disappointing because thinking about rangatahi [youth], it reads to them that that sort of behaviour is okay. We know as a group that the majority of our community within Te Tairāwhiti is supportive of our rainbow community, but rangatahi don’t necessarily know that, so it makes it seem like an unsafe space when it is not.”

Walker said the council responded to the situation by promptly painting over the first vandalism and supporting the rainbow community.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of wilful damage to the crossing on Thursday, October 10.

Police understood the crossing had been repainted after that but they were advised on Monday that the crossing had been tagged again.

The spokesperson said police were following positive lines of inquiry.

Earlier this year, Destiny Church members painted the rainbow pedestrian crossing white in protest against a planned drag queen reading event at a local library.

Police initially handled the bill for repainting, but Stoltz at the time said they would seek reparation.

