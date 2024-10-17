The rainbow crossing on Gisborne's main street has been vandalised twice in less than a week. Photo / James Pocock
Gisborne’s main street rainbow crossing has been vandalised for the second time in less than a week after it was repainted following the first incident.
The crossing was repainted after black graffiti writing was sprayed on it Thursday last week.
Since then, new vulgar graffiti, again in black, appeared on the Gladstone Rd crossing this week and was still visible on the crossing as of midday Thursday. The Gisborne Herald has chosen not to publish the words.
In response to Gisborne Herald questions – including whether the council believed it was a targeted or random incident and whether preventative measures were planned – Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Gisborne District Council “strongly condemn” the vandalism.
“The matter is in the hands of the police and we will be seeking reparations for the cost of reinstating the crossing,” Stoltz said.
Tairāwhiti Rainbow Collective chair Joanne Neilson said the acts of vandalism were “thoughtless” and “hurt people on a different level”.
“I don’t understand why people are afraid of a bit of colour.”
The crossing served as an important representation, especially for those in the rainbow community who may not have come out yet, she said.
Jordan Walker, InsideOut Kōaro Te Tairāwhiti Schools co-ordinator, said they were disappointed by the vandalism and wanted to understand the reason behind it.
“I think for anyone who wants a platform, it is an easy target for them to be heard, even if it is just scribbles,” Walker said.
“It is disappointing because thinking about rangatahi [youth], it reads to them that that sort of behaviour is okay. We know as a group that the majority of our community within Te Tairāwhiti is supportive of our rainbow community, but rangatahi don’t necessarily know that, so it makes it seem like an unsafe space when it is not.”
Walker said the council responded to the situation by promptly painting over the first vandalism and supporting the rainbow community.
A police spokesperson said police received a report of wilful damage to the crossing on Thursday, October 10.
Police understood the crossing had been repainted after that but they were advised on Monday that the crossing had been tagged again.
The spokesperson said police were following positive lines of inquiry.
James Pocock joined the Gisborne Herald as chief reporter in 2024 after covering environmental, local government and post-cyclone issues in Hawke’s Bay. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives near Gisborne. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz.