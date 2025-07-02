Jake wants to study political science and psychology at Victoria University of Wellington when he leaves school.

He said he had bonded with other Youth MPs. His message to other rangatahi was to focus on what they believe in.

“Don’t leave with any regrets.”

His message for the generations before his was: “My generation will live through the events your generation constructs.”

With East Coast National MP Dana Kirkpatrick was Elenor Walsh, from Gisborne.

The 18-year-old is a year 13 student at Woodford House in Havelock North. She spoke to the Gisborne Herald before she arrived in Wellington.

National East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and her Youth MP Elenor Walsh of Gisborne at Parliament. Photo / Supplied

“The lead-up has already been incredibly rewarding. It’s been exciting connecting with other rangatahi from both Gisborne and the Eastern Bay who share my passion for making a difference,” Elenor said.

“I’ve really enjoyed being involved in events such as Anzac Day commemorations and the Filipino Independence Day celebration. I’m especially looking forward to standing in Parliament and contributing to meaningful discussions.”

She said her learning experience with Kirkpatrick had been “incredibly inspiring”.

“She’s been so generous with her time and insights, and her genuine care for the region really shines through. Whether it’s been through meetings or driving around the electorate with her, I’ve learned a great deal about leadership, community engagement, and what it means to represent others with integrity.”

Elenor plans to study law and international relations next year and hopes to work in global affairs or public leadership one day.

“I’m passionate about diplomacy, politics, and public service.”

Kirpatrick said Elenor had been “fantastic”.

“She’s been really enthusiastic, been good at organising the youth advisory groups and getting things together.”

Kirkpatrick said that previous Youth MPs were now present in Wellington working as MPs, and it was an experience that was career-defining for them.

“There have been some youth MPs who’ve gone on to be MPs, and I know they’re across the parties, but certainly, in our party and the National team, both Catherine Wedd and Tom Rutherford and Chris Bishop ... have all been Youth MPs and gone on to be politicians, so you know it can shape people’s lives.”

Finally, with Jo Luxton, Labour List MP based in Gisborne, was 17-year-old Aiden Mill, a student at Gisborne’s Campion College. He also lives in Gisborne.

Jo Luxton, Labour List MP based in Gisborne, and Youth MP Aiden Mill.

“Some of the speeches have been really enlightening and it’s really been good to mix with people who are like-minded and especially with the other Gisborne youth MPs as well, and to bring awareness to the East Coast as well throughout the other youth MPs,” Aiden said.

His career goal is to become a rural GP based in Tairāwhiti. He made his speech about the Gene Technology Bill 2024.

“I chose that because no one was looking into the rural aspects of gene technology, especially with somewhere like the East Coast where we’re having less farms, and I was going to look at how that would affect our rural sector, especially on the East Coast, using that as a prime example.”

Luxton said she was “astounded” by the passion and motivation of the rangatahi visiting Parliament around local and youth issues.

“I’m so impressed. I think that I think they’re actually better in the House at speeches than we are, to be honest.”