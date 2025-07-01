In 2024, it contributed to 20 projects, including a network of around 30 fully automatic possum traps on a piece of farmland in Motu.

Ecoworks NZ’s Steve Sawyer said the 800ha plot of forest is home to six pairs of kiwi, as well as long-tailed bats, North Island robins, riflemen, Hochstetter’s frogs and Raukūmara tusk wētā.

“It’s quite an important area, particularly for our kiwi, so that’s why we got support from GDC to protect it,” Sawyer said.

He called the NHF “hugely beneficial”, noting that biodiversity projects on private farmland are often difficult to get funding for.

Other projects funded in 2024 included wetland restoration in Ngātapa, stock exclusion fencing in Te Karaka, and indigenous planting in Okitū.

Over the past 11 years, $700,000 was allocated toward “native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing”.

According to a 2024 council meeting agenda, NHF demand consistently exceeded the funding available. The 36 applications the GDC received in 2024 totalled $512,111.

The GDC said this demonstrated “a consistent level of interest and demand from the community for investment in biodiversity improvement”.

Applications close on August 20.