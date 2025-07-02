Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Charlie-James, 5, faces leukaemia relapse, family spread awareness

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Charlie-James Pihama, 5, of Gisborne is facing a cancer battle. Seen at home in Gisborne, he is wearing a korowai gifted to him.

Charlie-James Pihama, 5, of Gisborne is facing a cancer battle. Seen at home in Gisborne, he is wearing a korowai gifted to him.

A 5-year-old Tairāwhiti boy who has been battling cancer for four years of his life has suffered a further setback.

Charlie-James Pihama, 5, has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) – the most common type of leukaemia in children.

After treatment at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital, he was in remission

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald