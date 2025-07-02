If that does not work, they will be travelling at a substantial cost to Australia for new treatment.
A Givealittle page – titled “A little help for our Starship Hero Charlie-James Pihama CANCER SUCKS” – has been set up.
Charlie-James is the son of Kaiti couple Rose Bennett and Wiremu Pihama. He has two sisters – older sister Patience and baby sister Kalani-Rayne, and his “Nan”, Lena Bennett, has been a prominent part of his life.
In an update, page creator Lena said as they waited for the little boy to be able to return to Starship, he was “loving being at home with whānau”. He was “a wee bit grumpy due to his medication, but that’s expected”.
She said they were still trying to raise funds for “our little Hero” to help his parents and sisters.
“The struggle is real and hard for them.”
She thanked everyone for their support.
“Our cuddles and Love is what makes every day so special.”