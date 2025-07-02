Tairāwhiti Civil Defence urged people in the northern sectors to prepare their homes by clearing their drains and gutters before the heavy rain arrives.

“Avoid low-lying areas and drive carefully.”

Eastland Port crane removed

One of the three Eastland Port cranes was taken away on Tuesday this week. Photo / Murray Robertson

Eastland Port and crane operators Qube are bidding farewell to one of the three large log export cranes at the port.

The freighter AAL Hong Kong has been alongside the wharf to load the crane and take it away to further deployment in Tasmania.

The ship also has a crane from Tauranga on board, bound for Australia.

The third crane was no longer needed following the redesign of Wharf Seven.

The three cranes arrived in Gisborne in 2021.

Hopes for netball court opening next week

Contractors laid asphalt for new netball courts in Gisborne this week. Photo / Murray Robertson

Sealing contractors arrived at Victoria Domain in force on Tuesday as the asphalt playing surface began to go down for the new netball courts.

Seven new courts will be laid initially, with another five to come later.

The Domain was a hive of activity as the contractors got on with the job.

The Gisborne Netball Centre hopes to be able to start using the courts for play on July 12.