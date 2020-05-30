Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $17,602 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's draw - including one from Rotorua.



The winning Second Division ticket was sold at the Westend Dairy and Post Shop.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning store should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ App.

Four Lotto players from Auckland, Marlborough and Southland will be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.



The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Marlborough and Southland, and at Roscommon Superette in Auckland.



Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $5 million.



Strike Four was also won on Saturday by a player from Auckland, who gets $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Papakura in Papakura.



Lotto has also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so lucky players won't miss out on their prizes.



This applies to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between March 26 and May 13. Players have until June 4 to claim their prizes.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

• Auckland, MyLotto

• Auckland, Fresh Choice Māngere Bridge

• Auckland, Māngere East Post & More

• Auckland, Airport Oaks Pharmacy

• Waikato, MyLotto

• Taumarunui, Paper Plus Taumarunui

• Rotorua, Westend Dairy & Post Shop

• Taranaki, MyLotto

• Paraparaumu, Coastlands Lotto

• Nelson, MyLotto

• Canterbury, MyLotto

• Canterbury, MyLotto