Hira Moanaroa Tawa, 22, killed his brother but he did not murder him.

That is the conclusion a jury in the High Court at Rotorua has come to today.

Tawa has been on trial in the High Court at Rotorua this week accused of murdering his brother.

When the trial began on Monday, Tawa, 22, pleaded not guilty to murdering 32-year-old Leonard Anthony Tawa, by using a car to run over his head on November 12, 2018, in Tāneatua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Today, a jury of nine women and three men found Tawa not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after two hours of deliberation.

Before the jury gave its verdict, Justice Graham Lang acknowledged it was a difficult time for the family, members of which were present in the gallery, and they would be feeling anxious. He acknowledged the events which had led to the trial were a "tragedy for the family".

When the jury announced it had found Tawa not guilty of murder a family member in the public gallery said "yes".

When the jury foreman said they had found Tawa guilty of manslaughter members of Tawa's family began to cry.

Advertisement

The trial began on Monday and the Crown and defence lawyers delivered their closing arguments today.

Justice Lang remanded Tawa on bail until December 17 at 10am when he will determine if the bail should continue or if Tawa should go back into custody.

He will be sentenced on February 7 at 9am.