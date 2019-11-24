Those things holding up the booms that run across the Waikato River in front of the Taupō Control Gates bridge which stop boats going over the control gates.

They look like big plastic floats. They float like big plastic floats. But they're not big plastic floats.

They're actually steel World War II naval sea mines.

Without the explosives, obviously.

Wikipedia says "a naval mine is a self-contained explosive device placed in water to damage or destroy surface ships or submarines. Unlike depth charges, mines are deposited and left to wait until they are triggered by the approach of, or contact with, any vessel."

READ MORE:
H-files: Mystery of the Japanese submarine attacked by the New Zealand navy off Canterbury
Piggy banks on new life after crossing the Waikato river
Mercury moves 600 staff into Newmarket offices
Premium - Mercury ploughs ahead with $464m wind farm project despite uncertainty over Tiwai

So what on earth are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.