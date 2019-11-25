A hook, facing north and cup full of water - the key to a good kūmara harvest.

And that is exactly what the tauira (students) are expecting at Kaharoa School after a mass planting day led by Kai Rotorua.

Project lead Te Rangikaheke Kiripatea (Te Arawa, Ngāti Uenukukopako) is on a mission to decolonise Aotearoa's relationship with food while creating a well-nourished community and the secret is to start them young, he said.

READ MORE:
'Jumbo' kūmara harvested from Rotorua community garden
Humble kūmara used to connect locals to the land
Kai Rotorua meets with Rotorua Lakes Council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.