A large-scale meth bust in a town of about 6000 people has drawn the attention of police from all over the world.

Operation Notus led to the arrests of 48 people and the restraint of nearly $3 million of property in March last year in Kawerau.

The six-month operation investigated Mongrel Mob-related drug dealing and police said it led to a 34 per cent drop in crime at the time.

Along with methamphetamine and cannabis, 26 firearms and more than $21,000 was seized, as well as three stolen Toyota Hilux utes and power tools.

Police lead away a Mongrel Mob gang member during Operation Notus. Photo / File
