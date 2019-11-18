Crossfit competitions regularly attract a wide range of people from all walks of life. Some competing for the first time, some with international experience aiming for the top of the podium. At 2TOA Aotearoa there was one pair in particular who captured the hearts of many.

Dean Mischewski has been doing Crossfit workouts at home since 2009.

As a father of nine children, attending and paying for a gym membership is not an option so the self-taught athlete has been sweating it out in his own garage for a decade.

Now, his children have the Crossfit bug too and at the weekend, he and his son Stephen Mischewski travelled to Rotorua's Lakes Ranch to compete in the 2TOA Aotearoa pairs competition together.

The pair, fittingly competing under the name 'Facing Fearful Odds', were up against some of the fittest in the country, including athletes who have competed at the worldwide Crossfit Games. They more than held their own, finishing eighth of 19 pairs in the Rx (top) division, and as word of their humble background got around they quickly became fan favourites.

Dean said being a father and son team was "a pretty cool way to do it".

"There are lots of kids in our family so we like getting out together. I've been doing [Crossfit] for a while, I was looking for some general fitness after some sport I'd been doing before that.

Team 'Facing Fearful Odds' Stephen (left) and Dean Mischewski. Photo / David Beck

"It's heaps of fun, you're always learning new things. In the weekends we do team workouts with as many of the kids who want to join in."

Stephen announced himself on the Crossfit scene earlier this year when, previously unheard of, he finished third in the Intermediate Division at the New Zealand Crossfit Nationals.

It was in the final workout of day one at 2TOA Aotearoa on Saturday, the mud run, that he announced himself to the crowd there.

The Rx men were the last to take on the run and the fastest time of the day sat at 13 minutes flat, set by Rotorua's Jordan Sherwood in the Advanced Male division.

It seemed unlikely anyone would beat that lightning quick time but as spectators waited eagerly at the finish line, Stephen came bounding across the top of the last big hill.

"He has 90 seconds, he's not going to make it in time" one of the judges said.

Some of the action from Rx Division at 2TOA Aotearoa.

Stephen bounded down the hill so quickly it seemed impossible that he would stay on his feet but he did. As he rounded the last corner glanced at his watch and took off, sprinting for the finish line.

He dived across, everyone looked at the judge and she yelled "12.56! He did it!". The crowd went berserk and the young man accustomed to training at home with his family grinned sheepishly.

"I like competing the most, that's what drives me and motivates me to get in the gym every day," Stephen told the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards.

"I really like competing and I want to get to a higher level, the higher the level, the more fun it is."

Rather than worry about what the other teams were doing, he said they concentrated on giving their all.

"We went to our full potential on every workout, we did as good as we could've hoped."

Athletes tackle obstacles during the Intermediate Women's mud run at 2TOA Aotearoa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Crossfit Rotorua owner and 2TOA Aotearoa organiser Munro Waerea said he had received a lot of positive feedback from competitors.

"We're running to time, we're actually ahead of schedule which is unheard of in competition. The way the events have unfolded has surprised me and the look of accomplishment on athletes faces is really good.

"It ranges from beginners right up to the top athletes and we've seen the whole range of skills tested to their fullest capacity. We've got world class athletes here and they look hurt and sore so it's probably fair to say it's been a really good test."

The winner of the Rx Men's Division was Kia Maia Crew, comprising Lachlan McLeod and Logan Walsh. They proved consistency is key by not finishing lower than fifth in a workout all weekend.

In the Rx Women's Division it was team Bodybuilder & Lifeguard who took top honours, the pair of Gemma Root and Stacey Lee Siataga winning four of the six workouts and finishing second in the other two.

2TOA Aotearoa Division Winners

Beginner Male:

Taumata Two - Tim Hence and Chris Zalewski.

Beginner Female:

RBF - Jade Tangaere-Tuhua and Rhan Sharrock.

Intermediate Male:

WOD BOTS - Kieran Te Whare and Thomas Hemi.

Intermediate Female:

808 - Autumn Facer and Amber Reyneke.

Masters Male:

R.V.B.G - David Slade and Ryan McCarthy.

Masters Female:

40+ Shades of Awesome - Kelly Swann-Ferris and Debbie Hutchings.

Advanced Male:

GYB - Hiko Curtis and Jack Laker.

Advanced Female:

PPH - Leigh Cressey and Sheree McLean.

Rx Male:

Kia Maia Crew - Lachlan Mcleod and Logan Walsh.

Rx Female:

Bodybuilder & Lifeguard - Gemma Root and Stacey Lee Siataga.