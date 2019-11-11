He is Bazflyer1. She is Bazflyer2, also known as The Flying Babushka.

Together, Barry and Sandra Payne of Taupō are the Bazflyers, and New Zealand's first official "Earthrounders" - people who have flown around the world in a small aircraft.

Theirs was not the first Kiwi attempt at "earthrounding". Cliff Tait of Tauranga attempted to fly around the world in 1969 but was thwarted by not being able to gain permission to fly via the-then Soviet Union. Now, 50 years later, the Bazflyers have been able to close the loop, and say their trip was partly in honour of Cliff.

The pair

