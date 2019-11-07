A fire believed to have been deliberately lit in the playground of Whakatāne's Apanui Primary School has been labelled "not cool" by pupils.

The fire destroyed the school's senior playground and news the Ministry of Education's insurance scheme did not cover playgrounds, turfs and swimming pools added fuel to the flames.

Principal Simon Akroyd said in his 17 years as a principal, he was surprised he had not known the areas and items were not included in the school's insurance.

"The fact I had not known about it would suggest there are other principals who are also unaware. Although I

