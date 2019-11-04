Tauranga's Frances Davies has fond memories of meeting Black Sticks players, her idols, when she was a child.

Now, Davies is a Black Stick player herself and yesterday she was one of 10 players visiting Malfroy School, helping to inspire the next generation of young hockey players.

"I love this, I remember when I was younger and I'd get involved with the Black Sticks when they came around, it was very inspiring. It's really cool to be able to give back to the students, get them out playing.

