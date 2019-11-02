Sometimes you have to wonder if there are sporting gods - scriptwriters in the sky pulling the strings to ensure a fairytale finish.

2019 will forever be the year in which everything Te Puna rugby teams touched turned to gold.

Already this year, during the 15-a-side season, they won the Baywide Premier, Premier Development and Senior Reserves titles.

Yesterday, they put the cherry on top of their most successful season ever, hammering Rangataua 29-5 in the final to claim their second successive Bay of Plenty Club Sevens title.

Te Puna player/coach Marty Stevenson said his side got off to a slow start but were able to improve as the day went on. They started pool play with a 10-all draw against Tauranga Sports before going on to beat Mount Maunganui 33-5 and Te Teko 28-7. In the semifinal they made their intentions clear with a 33-0 win over Rangiuru.

"The final was definitely our best game of the day, I'd say it was almost a complete performance from the boys. We tried a lot of combinations early and probably only put our best seven together at the start of that semifinal, come final time the bounce of the ball came our way and we just went from there.

Te Puna were at their attacking best during the Bay of Plenty Club Sevens. Photo / Supplied

"It's good to have the cup back in the cabinet, especially after the 15s side won this year. We've got a great team culture and a lot of young players who are enjoying the club, rather than just the rugby," Stevenson said.

Meanwhile, in the women's tournament, Rangiuru maintained their strangle hold on the cup, winning their fourth successive sevens title. They also won the Baywide Premier 15-a-side competition this year.

In pool play, Rangiuru beat Rotoiti 7-5 and Mount Maunganui 38-0 before losing 15-7 to Rangataua. that was enough to make the semifinal in which they carved up Ōpōtiki 39-0.

In the final, they were made to work for victory by an inexperienced but spirited Rotoiti side but held strong for a 17-0 win.

Rangiuru speedster Sapphire Tapsell races away to score a try. Photo / Supplied

Rangiuru coach Kendra Reynolds said the players from both sides in the final showed great desire.

"Both teams had run out of air in their lungs but they just kept grinding so that's awesome, that's what we want.

"We grew closer every game, as a team, and we had small work-ons that we wanted to do everything game. We just wanted to tick those boxes and have fun."

She said the transition from 15s to sevens was about developing different habits.

"It's about shifting the ball rather than going up the guts. For us it's just about growing the club and sevens is an opportunity for girls new to the game to have a go. We had a girl who hasn't played contact rugby for about four years, she was reintroduced to the game, we had a league crossover come and play.

"Hopefully they return to us for every event in the future. The really cool things is it's a beautiful day, our whānau can come and enjoy it with us. That's the most important thing, it's a cool vibe."

Rotoiti captain Tania-Rose Raharuhi said the tournament as a whole was a great learning experience for the team.

"We're in a building phase so for a lot of these ladies it's their first time having a go at sevens. Some have played but it's just about nurturing people to have a go and give it a try.

"Sevens is good because it is pretty tough but not as hard as 15s, there's less contact so it's a bit easier for people wanting to give rugby a go."

Rangiuru's Frank Havea makes a run against Ngongotahā during the Bay of Plenty Club Sevens. Photo / George Novak

In the other club grades, Kawerau won the Men's Te Manawa Whenua, Kihikihi won the Women's Te Manawa Whenua and Mount Mauganui won the Men's Tight 5.

Bay of Plenty Club Sevens Winners:

Men's:

Te Puna.

Women's: Rangiuru.

Men's Te Manawa Whenua: Kawerau.

Women's Te Manawa Whenua: Kihikihi.

Men's Tight 5: Mount Maunganui.