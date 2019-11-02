Sometimes you have to wonder if there are sporting gods - scriptwriters in the sky pulling the strings to ensure a fairytale finish.

2019 will forever be the year in which everything Te Puna rugby teams touched turned to gold.

Already this year, during the 15-a-side season, they won the Baywide Premier, Premier Development and Senior Reserves titles.

Bay of Plenty Club Sevens Winners: