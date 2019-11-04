Sports clubs are the lifeblood of communities throughout New Zealand but differences have threatened one club's very existence, the Sports Tribunal has ruled.

The Tribunal recently released findings relating to a "fray" between Rotorua-based Central Rugby League Club and its parent body, Bay of Plenty District Rugby League, spanning almost two years.

The heart of the appeal was the suspension of the club committee in December 2018 was not legally valid, an AGM where a new committee was elected was null and void and the original committee should be reinstated.

The Tribunal ruled to that effect but said it could

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.