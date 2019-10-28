During the last few years there have been many ups and downs for the Bay of Plenty Steamers and sitting alongside them on that rollercoaster have been thousands of loyal fans.

So, it is only right that after their 12-7 win over Hawke's Bay in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final on Friday they want to celebrate with the faithful blue and gold supporters.

Today, the players will be at The Rising Tide in Mount Maunganui with the trophy on display, signing autographs and taking photos, from 5pm. On Wednesday, they will be at Aquaheat (266 The Strand) in Whakatāne

