"Rugby football is our game, Bay of Plenty is our name,
We're the pride of all provincial rugby teams,
Yes that blue and yellow team, is the show that must be seen,
and it's plight is like the flight of a bumble bee.

Pass it here, pass it there, we're going to pass it everywhere.
We are the greatest showmen of them all, we don't hold that ball too long,
We just pass it right along,
Play the game Bay of Plenty, play the game, Anō,
Play the game Bay of Plenty, play the game."

The Bay of Plenty Steamers' victory song echoes through the belly of Rotorua International Stadium. The changing room is splattered with champagne and beer. The pressure is off, the battle is over. They've done it.

The Steamers' 12-7 win over Hawke's Bay in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final on Friday night was hard

