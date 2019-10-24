Migrant women have been told to not put their full qualification on their CV if they want to get a job in New Zealand.

Instead, confidently-spoken English and networking is how some of these women in Rotorua land a job.

That's what they told Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo yesterday.

The women spoke to Sumeo about the uphill battle of finding a job.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A law for businesses to prove they have done everything in their power to employ New Zealanders before hiring migrants meant some of them found securing a job nearly impossible, despite their skill level.

Raquel

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.