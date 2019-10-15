Rotorua locals share their thoughts on the new-look Rotorua Lakes Council.

President of the Multicultural Council Margriet Theron. Photo / File

"I'm happy Steve Chadwick has been re-elected. I'm also delighted for Fisher Wang and excited to grow relationships with the Chinese community through him. It is sad to see Mark Gould go because he hasn't just given years, but decades of service to Rotorua. However, it is great to see Mercia Yates who is another young female voice and a voice for education too."

President of Multicultural Council Dr Margriet Theron

Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / File

"I hope these new members are for the good of Rotorua and not doing it for themselves.

There are one or two people who have been voted on that have peculiar views on how to move Rotorua forward but, hopefully, their time on council and learning how council works will change their perspective."

Te Arawa kaumātua Sir Toby Curtis

Rotorua National MP Todd McClay. Photo / File

"Congratulations to mayor Chadwick and all who have been elected to council. I look forward to working closely with our four new councillors, Sandra, Mercia, Fisher and Reynold who have much to offer and will do a good job. I'm sorry to see Mark Gould has missed being re-elected. He has been a very able councillor and can be proud of his achievements."

Rotorua National MP Todd McClay

Waiariki Labour Party MP Tamati Coffey. Photo / File

"There has been some refresh on the council which is a positive move. All new council members must be given an induction to the cultural richness of the land upon which current day Rotorua sits. They must know about the deals that were made and broken, and council cannot assume incoming candidates already know it. I look forward to Te Tatau playing a role in that."

Waiariki Labour Party MP Tamati Coffey

Wayne Cole

"I'm of a mixed mind. I voted for Macpherson because I've met him a few times but I also think Steve Chadwick is very charismatic and dynamic. I always believe there is time for change though but I have loved the way Rotorua has transformed over the past decade so perhaps I should have gone with Chadwick instead. She got in anyway, so I guess it doesn't matter."

Wayne Cole, 49, Ōwhata

Don Cole

"It's not too bad. There was one or two I would have liked to see get on including Mark Gould because I taught him fifth form geography in 1973. I was pleased to see Steve Chadwick back in as mayor and the young lad (Fisher Wang) and Ms Kai Fong. I think the new blood will help make things more interesting."

Don Cole, 84, Lynmore

Glenys Coleman

"I hope Steve Chadwick does well but I voted for Rob Kent. Let's see what happens though. I would have liked to have seen Mark Gould and Shirley Trumper get on, though."

Glenys Coleman, 50, Homedale

Paul Barton

"I didn't go Steve Chadwick but the rest looks okay. I would have liked to have seen Linda Rowbotham because I know her from work and know she's pretty on to it, but I was happy with most of them. There's a diverse cross-section of the community. I think a lot of people could see the council investing in a few things that haven't worked like the cycleway that's not used."

Paul Barton, 65, Paradise Valley