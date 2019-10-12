A DOG'S LIFE

Idly he reaches up to the shelf of rarely used but nevertheless-useful things and pulls down and dusts off his crystal ball. This will not take long. Here's Trump's future in plain text.

Anyone still supporting Trump is either mad or blind or vile or cruel or stupid or some combination of the above. Trump has done all he can to turn the world's most influential democracy into a corrupt authoritarian state like Russia. He won't succeed but he's gone a long way and done lasting damage.

