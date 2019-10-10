With bodybuilding parents, Tina Malherbe-Matchett grew up hanging out in gyms.

She could not help but discover a love for working out and now her dedication has seen her find success on stage as a bodybuilder.

In August, she won the figure and physique classes to claim the overall INBA Miss South Pacific title in Taupō. That qualified her to compete at the INBA Miss World event in Sydney last month where she won the junior masters physique category.

"I was really surprised," Malherbe-Matchett said.

"I thought I'd just go for the experience, maybe get third or fourth place, and then when I won it was quite surreal. It was really amazing seeing the world standards and being able to stand on the same stage as some really good competitors."

Rotorua's Tina Malherbe-Matchett puts in the hours at the gym and has been rewarded with success on stage. Photo / Grant Waugh

She has won the figure class at Miss South Pacific three times but this was the first time she had won the overall show and qualified for worlds.

"My preparation was different, I've spent hours researching the best competitors in the world - their preparation, how they do it - and I changed my whole meal plan and what I did a few weeks out from the show.

"I train a couple of hours, five or six times a week. That's an hour cardio and an hour of weights. I've done it for so many years and I think I'm just peaking now. I have a really supportive job, supportive family and friends."

However, being successful in bodybuilding took more than just having the muscles.

"With my classes, physique and figure, they're looking for symmetry. So, the best shape, the wider shoulders, the body balance. You also need to be very lean, I was about 7 per cent body fat on the day.

"You have to be confident, you have to have the whole package. Posing plays a big part. You can have all the muscles there and look amazing but if you don't show it off in the right way, it can make or break you. It takes a lot of practice posing, that's very important."

Being on stage could be daunting but she enjoyed it.

"It's great, you are quite nervous but I love it. We always have a really good crowd, especially with the South Pacific show, which makes a big difference. You know that everybody competing with you feels the same, we're all in the same boat and there's always a really good atmosphere."

Malherbe-Matchett said her biggest motivation was trying to motivate others.

"When people approach me and say they find it really inspirational, that's very rewarding. Also, my parents are retired bodybuilders back in South Africa so I grew up in a gym from when I was very little. That's quite inspiring for me too - making them proud because that's their passion."

Her win at Miss World in Sydney qualified her for the Miss Olympia event in Las Vegas and while she is not able to attend this year, she is already working on qualifying again next year and going.

"I want to keep training and hopefully go over and compete at Miss Olympia next year, that's my next goal. I'll do the same shows next year and hopefully qualify again. It's just part of my life, bodybuilding, so I'll be doing it for many, many years to come."