Four Bay of Plenty stroke survivors are rallying Te Arawa and Mataatua whānau for three days to replace whakamā with whakaaro.

The Awhi Mai Stroke Trust founders are holding a conference in Rotorua, and at least 40 attendees were registered ahead of yesterday afternoon's opening pōhiri at Te Papaiouru marae, Ōhinemutu.

Awhi Mai Stroke Trust conference pōhiri. Photo / Ben Fraser
About 9000 Kiwis have a stroke every year, including about 750 Māori, and strokes are a large cause of adult disabilities in New Zealand.

This week is the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand's awareness week.

Awhi Mai member Rukingi Haupapa said the Rotorua conference's kaupapa was sharing "what works".

