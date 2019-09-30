It's been a long time coming but advocates for Rotorua's new state-of-the-art skate park are edging closer to their dream. Rotorua Lakes Council has now confirmed the park's new site, expressions of interest to build the structure have been sought and work should start within a year. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to those behind the development and finds out why it is a special project, particularly for former long-standing district councillor Charles Sturt.



Rotorua's state-of-the-art skate park will be built at Kuirau Park but work on the site is still about a year away.

Rotorua Lakes Council last year ticked off spending $750,000 and a project team is now being put together to raise the rest of the money from local and national funds that support community projects.

The council has confirmed the skate park will be built at Kuirau Park, near where work is being carried out for a new market space.

Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said the skate park, which would cater for skateboards, scooters, roller skaters and trick bikes, would add to the "no cost, family-friendly offerings" at Kuirau Park and would connect youth and family groups with other activities close by, including the Aquatic Centre and CyWay.

"Rotorua has some wonderful community skate park facilities that encourage beginners and mid-range skaters. This new facility will provide a progression from beginners through to features for advance skaters, which is currently lacking in Rotorua."

The council approved the funding in the 2018-2028 Long-Term Plan and since then has been working to find the best spot for it.

A project team made up of council staff, community advisors, an urban skate park designer and landscaper will now work together to develop a concept design ready for construction later in 2020.

Ryan Gray (left), Teddy Stokes, Doug Yeandle, Raj Kumar, and Teone Jackson at the Rotorua Skate Park in April last year. Photo / File

The initial concept designs were created for the current site at Sheaf Park, on the corner of Ranolf and Amohau Sts, and while some parts of the designs might be used at Kuirau Park, a new design would be needed to suit the new site, a council statement said.

The new design would be created with the help of community adviser and taking into account feedback from the community, including nearby residents and businesses, based on the initial design, the statement said.

The old skate park would be removed and other uses for the site were being looked at.

The council undertook an expression of interest process at the start of this year to gauge capability and costs, but no dates or a confirmed budget had been set.

The council statement said ideally there would be "movement on the development" before the end of this financial year.

Long-standing district councillor Charles Sturt, who had pushed for the project for several years, said he was thrilled work would start next year.

At his last council meeting on August 20, where he bid farewell to more than 30 years' service on the council, Sturt donated a kōwhai tree which he wanted planted at the site once the development was finished.

"It is the last project that I was involved in that's in the budget and one of the reasons I felt comfortable about stepping down."

He said a lot of young people would use the skate park and a "showpiece" that was fit for purpose would attract people to the city.

"If you go down to the skate park at the weekend (Sheaf Park), there are 50 to 60 kids there using it, yet it's horrible."

Sturt said the new skate park would add to the family-friendly attractions at Kuirau Park where it would be safe and have plenty of people around.

"It will be a great concept and if you look at the one at Puketawhero Park, where the kids designed it themselves, I know it will be looked after."

Rotorua skate park upgrade advocate Ryan Gray. Photo / File

Ryan Gray, who had been an advocate for the skating community and helped convince the council the project was needed, said it had been a long time coming.

"While the current location holds a lot of fond memories, the new location in Kuirau Park provides a good opportunity for integration with other park users, easier access and greater exposure to the rest of the community.

"With skateboarding now an Olympic Sport, people attending the Rotary markets on a Saturday morning could very well be seeing a future gold medal winner practising their moves while they munch on some fresh fry bread."

He said Rotorua had been asking for a skate park upgrade for a long time.

Rotorua skaters look forward to a new skate park. Photo / File

"While talk is good we're all keen to see the design finalised and concrete laid so we can get on with enjoying a quality fit for purpose public space."

Teddy Stokes, who was also a member of the skating group, said he could not wait.

"I'm definitely all for the upgrade and will help where I can."