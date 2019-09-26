Housing stock and affordability in Rotorua is something the council cannot address alone, Rotorua's mayoral candidates agree.

But they differ when it comes to amenities the city needs to cater to growth.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked each of the city's four mayoral candidates what they would do to increase the city's housing stock and affordability and what new amenities the city needed aside from infrastructure.

Candidate Reynold Macpherson believed the housing crisis was the responsibility of central government.

"[The] council is deep in debt and planning more. Investment in social housing should come from central government, social entrepreneurs and

