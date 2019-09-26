Housing stock and affordability in Rotorua is something the council cannot address alone, Rotorua's mayoral candidates agree.

But they differ when it comes to amenities the city needs to cater to growth.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked each of the city's four mayoral candidates what they would do to increase the city's housing stock and affordability and what new amenities the city needed aside from infrastructure.

Candidate Reynold Macpherson believed the housing crisis was the responsibility of central government.

Advertisement

"[The] council is deep in debt and planning more. Investment in social housing should come from central government, social entrepreneurs and landowners," he said.

Reynold Macpherson at the Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate. Photo / Stephen Parker

"More affordable housing options should be consented. Tiny homes, papakainga, co-housing and pensioner flats. Geothermal energy should be used to cut heating costs."

Macpherson believed online booking systems had disrupted the accommodation and housing markets, especially rentals.

Incumbent mayor Steve Chadwick said, if elected, she would lead the council to develop a housing plan for the district including the central business district, with input from developers, investors and iwi.

"We will collaborate with the new Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to give urgency to having our housing demand needs met.

Steve Chadwick at the Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We have factored moderate growth into our 30 Year Infrastructure Plan. The level of investment needed mirrors our Spatial and District Plan."

Dennis Curtis said he would invite industry experts to sit at a table and create a solution to stock and affordability.

"Remove and/or understand what are the roadblocks, whether at local or central government level, that prohibits growth."

Advertisement

Dennis Curtis at the Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rob Kent said if elected, he would continue to refine the District Plan, cut red tape, implement online building consent applications and free up available land for subdivision and housing development.

He said he would also lobby the Government to "ensure the building code and associated regulations are actually for the purpose of enabling houses to be built affordably".

Rob Kent at the Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate. Photo / Stephen Parker

The candidates were also asked, aside from infrastructure, what new amenities the city needed.

Curtis responded "public toilets in Mamaku for a start".

Chadwick said: "I will continue to lobby Government for subsidies to finish wastewater, stormwater and drinking water infrastructure projects for Tarawera and Mamaku."

Kent said before looking at what new amenities were needed, the council needed to deal with how debt would be repaid.

"First on the list when that has been sorted out is a proper plan to regenerate the CBD.

"Secondly, some form of social centre where the homeless can receive the advice and services they need and emergency shelter. [The] council's role should be to facilitate such amenities."

Macpherson said he would boost a "community development programme" which would enable volunteer community groups to plan, budget and manage their own projects.

"Maintenance serving residents' needs must be given greater priority over the needs of visitors and the priorities of special interest groups."