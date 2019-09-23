One half of the "Nick and Dick Show" – the two men responsible for making rugby's World Cup a reality – believes it's too early to pick how the All Blacks will fare at this year's event.

Whakatāne's Dick Littlejohn said the team's fate would unfold with time but admits he was impressed with their performance against the Springboks on Saturday.

Read more: All Blacks 'something to behold' - Stephen Jones' early 2019 Rugby World Cup verdict

"I had the creeps for about quarter of an hour," Littlejohn said. "They were struggling, they were three points down and they were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.