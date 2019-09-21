Shockwaves rippled through Rotorua the day Sir Howard Morrison died - 10 years ago on Tuesday. Not only did Rotorua lose its most successful entertainer, but a big part of the city's heart was gone. Sir Howard was born for the stage. There was no one better. Journalist Kelly Makiha reflects on 10 years since his death and reveals how his children are trying to keep his memory alive, especially for the sake of their mum, Lady Kuia Morrison.

Howie Morrison Jnr has one goal as 10 years since the death of his namesake, Sir Howard Morrison, ticks over on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How Great Thou Art

Marking 10 years

What he meant to us

The life of Sir Howard Morrison