A late rally was not enough to avoid defeat as the Bay of Plenty Volcanix were beaten by the Auckland Storm in Whakatāne on Saturday.

The visitors won the third round Farah Palmer Cup match 28-19 as the Volcanix paid the price for not looking after the ball. It continued a winless start to the season for the Bay of Plenty women and they face a tough battle to make the top four.

The Volcanix made all the play in the first 20 minutes but were not able turn that dominance into points. Auckland scored three tries to lead 21-0

