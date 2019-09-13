The rivalry between Tauranga and Te Puke rugby teams has long been a fierce one.

That is proving true at all levels. Earlier this year, Tauranga West beat Te Puke in the Tai Mitchell final, a moment of redemption after losing to them in the previous year's final.

Many of those same players were in action again during the AIMS Games Rugby Sevens boys' final, at Blake Park today, as defending champions Te Puke Intermediate took on 2018 runners-up Tauranga Intermediate.

Once again it was the Tauranga side who gained redemption, beating their Te Puke counterparts 24-21 to shake the title of bridesmaids and emerge victorious.

Advertisement

That game, along with the girls' final beforehand, drew one of the biggest crowds of the AIMS Games. Wainuiomata Intermediate were in commanding form in the girls' final, beating Glen Eden Intermediate 17-7.

Te Puke and Tauranga Intermediate students embrace after a hard fought AIMS Games Rugby Sevens final. Photo / David Beck

Tauranga assistant coach Atirau Ohia said he could not be prouder of the way his side played.

"I've been with this team since the beginning and they've never won here. This is the first time - we've been to the finals plenty of times but always been bridesmaids.

"This year I think it came down to a special group of players, a little bit of extra preparation and being well managed off the paddock."

He said it was important to him and the other coaches to help the boys become good men, not just good rugby players. The message was clearly getting across to the boys as they consoled their heart broken Te Puke rivals after the game.

"They've been outstanding, not just on the field where they've played really well, but off the field as well. Their general behaviour, the camaraderie, how they've managed themselves away from games has been outstanding. Deserved winners I think.

Tauranga Intermediate's Dylan Henderson makes a break against Te Puke Intermediate during the AIMS Games Rugby Sevens boys' final. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

"These are memories they'll hold for life and it's not just the memories in the games, it's the memories they make with their brothers in the tent and walking around. They've been extremely grateful to referees and the opposition. I think they were humble winners and I'm really proud of the way they've held themselves."

He said Bay of Plenty locals were "very lucky" to have the AIMS Games in their backyard.

Advertisement

"I think one of the reasons that ourselves and Te Puke are here is because it's in Tauranga and I hope it never leaves."

AIMS Games Rugby Sevens Placings

Boys:

1st Tauranga Intermediate, 2nd Te Puke Intermediate, 3rd Manurewa Intermediate.

Girls:

1st Wainuiomata Intermediate, 2nd Glen Eden Intermediate, 3rd Holy Cross School (Papatoetoe).

Quick Rip:

1st Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School, 2nd Orewa College, 3rd Kamo Intermediate.