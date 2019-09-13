The rivalry between Tauranga and Te Puke rugby teams has long been a fierce one.

That is proving true at all levels. Earlier this year, Tauranga West beat Te Puke in the Tai Mitchell final, a moment of redemption after losing to them in the previous year's final.

Many of those same players were in action again during the AIMS Games Rugby Sevens boys' final, at Blake Park today, as defending champions Te Puke Intermediate took on 2018 runners-up Tauranga Intermediate.

Once again it was the Tauranga side who gained redemption, beating their Te Puke counterparts 24-21 to shake the

AIMS Games Rugby Sevens Placings