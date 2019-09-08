He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata – it is people, it is people, it is people.

That is what Kevin (Kev) O'Brien lived for – being of service to the people of his beloved Kawerau community.

O'Brien died on September 1 at his Kawerau home and a service was held at the town's Firmin Lodge.

Edwina O'Brien, his wife of 40-odd years, said before they had returned home with her husband's body, the community had set up a marquee at the home and had everything under control.

"So many people, including people from his Ngāti Wai iwi, came and paid

