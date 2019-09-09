"My culture is more than just a performance."

That is the key message 14-year-old Paretoroa Webster-Tarei will preach on the stage this week as a finalist in the 2019 Ngā Manu Kōrero national secondary school speech competition.

Paretoroa, a Year 10 student at Rotorua Boys' High School, is representing Te Arawa in the junior English section at the competition, which starts today and runs until Friday.

The annual competition falls within Te Wiki o te Reo Māori which this year has the theme of Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Let's make the Māori language strong.

