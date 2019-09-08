Not speaking te reo Māori fluently is not going to stand in the way of one Tauranga family's commitment to making the language stronger in the next generation.

The Watene-Waru whānau has decided to enrol their youngest child Olivia into a kura kaupapa next term to help the 6-year-old better connect with her culture and language.

Their decision, while not guided by this year's Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori theme, encapsulates what the language week is preaching: Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Let's make the Māori language strong.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori starts today and ends

