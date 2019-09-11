Rowtowrua, Hoe-pepper, Eh-roo-eh-rah, Oh-car-reekah.

Rotorua, New Zealand's first official bilingual city, works hard to incorporate te reo Māori into people's everyday lives.

Much of the city's signage has been updated to reflect its commitment to te reo Māori, adding to the already existing Māori suburb, street and place names.

But do visitors and locals pronounce these names correctly?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said the city's name itself was often mispronounced.

"There are still a lot of people in our community who don't get the name 'Rotorua' right. It does require a little roll of the tongue, it requires the vowel

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.