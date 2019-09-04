The 86th edition of the ever-popular Kurangaituku Netball Tournament got off to a dream start last weekend and now the top teams are ready for their turn.

With 353 teams registered, the tournament is held over three weekends at the Westbrook Netball Courts in Rotorua. During the first weekend, 150 C, D, E and F grade teams competed in perfect weather conditions. This Friday and Saturday, 131 A, B, C and D grade teams, as well as masters, will be in action. The following weekend, the tournament will wrap up with the secondary school grades in which there are 72

Kurangaituku Weekend One Results