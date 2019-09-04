The 86th edition of the ever-popular Kurangaituku Netball Tournament got off to a dream start last weekend and now the top teams are ready for their turn.

With 353 teams registered, the tournament is held over three weekends at the Westbrook Netball Courts in Rotorua. During the first weekend, 150 C, D, E and F grade teams competed in perfect weather conditions. This Friday and Saturday, 131 A, B, C and D grade teams, as well as masters, will be in action. The following weekend, the tournament will wrap up with the secondary school grades in which there are 72 teams entered.

Rotorua Netball secretary Mary Thompson said the atmosphere during the first weekend was one of the best she had experienced.

Putaruru's Te Tuma Titans celebrate their win over Pāpāmoa in the Kurangaituku Netball Tournament E Grade Section 2 final. Photo / Stephen Parker

"There was a really good atmosphere among the teams, there was no bickering or anything like that. The games all went just absolutely to plan and the umpires were on time. Everything just ran like clockwork, it was a good start.

Advertisement

"Often we have a lot of umpiring complaints, we did get a few but nothing like we usually do. The weather was perfect as well, that keeps everybody happy."

She said, despite the opening weekend being more of a social occasion, all the grades were competitive.

"We felt that the teams actually entered themselves in the right grades this year. On the whole, we had a lot of close games and it was really good."

Pāpāmoa's Molly Stiven (left) and Ngongotahā Mareikura's Shannon Kingi-Fraser contest the ball during the opening day of the Kurangaituku Netball Tournament. Photo / Stephen Parker

This weekend the top graded teams take to the courts and the A Grade is expected to be as hotly contested as ever.

Ngongotahā Prems are the defending champions after narrowly taking the title on points difference last year. Ngongotahā player Tania-Rose Raharuhi has been playing in the Kurangaituku tournament for 13 years and said there was usually plenty of quality competition in the top grade.

"The competition is usually really good. It varies but over the past few years we've had a lot of teams bringing over the top teams in their centres - Hamilton, Tauranga and then you have the top two teams here which is us and Whakarewarewa.

"I like the fact that it's held in Rotorua and we don't have many netball competitions held here, it's nice to play in a tournament at home."

She said Ngongotahā had a focus on whānau and inclusivity.

Advertisement

"A lot of our team members have had kids this year so this year is about building them, getting back their strength and getting them back into fitness. It's important to us to have an environment that supports that, we've found for a lot of other teams the main thing is winning but for us this year it's about whānau.

"Getting our mums back into sport and creating an environment where they can bring their kids and play and train is really cool."

Kurangaituku Weekend One Results

August 30-31

Banner Winners

F Grade Section 1: Levin Phoenix (Levin)

F Grade Section 2: Paroa Tytanz (Whakatāne)

F Grade Section 3 Nga Mokopuna (Wellington)

F Grade Section 4: Oasis Mountain View (Waiouru)

F Grade Section 5: Marist Social OB's (Waiuku)

F Grade Section 6: Pāpāmoa Bulldogs Social (Pāpāmoa)

E Grade Section 1: Te Aniwaniwa Tuis (Porirua)

E Grade Section 2: Te Tuma Titans (Putaruru)

E Grade Section 3: Hooliganz (Rotorua)

E Grade Section 4: Paroa Cavaliers (Whakatāne)

E Grade Section 5: Pāpāmoa (Pāmāmoa)

D Grade Section 1: Blackhawks (Tokoroa)

D Grade Section 2: Lock n Loaded (Rotorua)

D Grade Section 3: Maketu (Maketu)

Trophy Winners

C Grade Winner: Te Tai Timu Kapi (Mana/Porirua)

C Grade Runner Up: Blitz (Rotorua)

D Grade Winner: Maketu (Maketu)

D Grade Runner Up: Lock n Loaded (Rotorua)

E Grade Winner: Te Tuma Titans (Putaruru)

E Grade Runner Up: Pāpāmoa (Pāpāmoa)

F Grade Winner: Nga Mokopuna (Wellington)

F Grade Runner Up: Paroa Tytanz (Whakatāne)

Uniform: Vixens 1 & 2 (Kapi Mana)

Sportsmanship: Taihape (Taihape) "Displayed great courtmanship and accepted all calls from the umpire. Excellent all rounders on and off the court."

Best Goal Average: Te Tumu Titans (Putaruru)