Central Bay of Plenty and Te Awamutu have very different histories in the Stan Meads Cup, named after one of New Zealand's legendary All Blacks. Te Awamutu have won the competition seven times since it kicked off in 2011 while until this year, Central had never even made the final. History often counts for nothing though, as Central proved when they beat Te Awamutu in the round robin to claim the Peace Cup , so going into Saturday's final in Rotorua it was anyone's game. With the Stan Meads Cup and Peace Cup both on the line, there was plenty to play for.

Just getting to the Stan Meads Cup final for the first time was an impressive achievement for Central Bay of Plenty but on Saturday in Rotorua they went one better and beat Te Awamutu 22-14 to claim the prize.

The win also means Central take the Peace Cup into the trophy's centennial celebrations next season. They broke Te Awamutu's stranglehold on the sub-union trophy during the season and Saturday's win was their second successful defence.

Te Awamutu made the early running in the game with a converted try giving them a 7-3 advantage in the first 30 minutes of play. With the clock running down in the first spell, Central Bay of Plenty struck back with their first try to take a 10-7 lead into the halftime break in play.

Richie Tuivanuavou scores a crucial try for Central Bay of Plenty in the Stan Meads Cup final. Photo / Stephen Parker

The two sides scored a converted try each in the opening 20 minutes of the second half and the hosts led by three points.

Central dotted the ball down for their third try of the match late in the half to take out the Stan Meads title with a hard-fought 22-14 victory.

Bay of Plenty rugby stalwart Ron Preston, who has been overseeing the Central side this year, said the win was "awesome".

"It was a really good game actually, we were short on numbers but we managed to get a team together. The game went as we thought, they threw everything at us in that first 15-20 minutes.

Central winger Damal Taui leaves a defender in the dirt. Photo / Stephen Parker

"At the start of our campaign, it was all about putting Central Bay back on the map and actually putting a bit of pride back in the Central jersey. I think we've done that, we've achieved that in our campaign and hopefully the guys involved this year will be back next year so we can build on it."

Preston said the result was on the back of a lot of time and energy from a wide range of people who came together for a common cause.

"We have to thank a whole lot of people but I think Joe Savage and Richie Francis, the two main coaches, in particulardid really well, they really led the ship."

2019 Stan Meads Cup Final

Central Bay of Plenty 22 Te Awamutu 14 (HT 10-7)

Stan Meads Cup Honours Board

2011 Te Awamutu, 2012 Te Awamutu, 2013 Eastern Bay of Plenty, 2014 Te Awamutu, 2015 Te Awamutu, 2016 Te Awamutu, 2017 Te Awamutu, 2018 Te Awamutu, 2019 Central Bay of Plenty.