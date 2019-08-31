On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
For St John Lakes territory manager Leisa Tocknell, suicide is a cause close to her heart. Tocknell was providing first aid at the event but also shared her perspective on the issue, just one day after someone she knew took their life.
"Many suicide victims often announce the whānau is better off without them and no one will care that they are gone. It is simply not true.
"My message is about being kind, ensuring people know you care."
Kairua founder Patrick Salmon was also among the speakers and said at one point he didn't leave his home for three months.
"I got locked in this prison. I had a cage around my own head. It took me a long time to get out of that. Every day I worked on it and realised I was too blessed to be stressed. I had to push through it."
Nix Adams from social media page Cooked Whanau Korero with Nix also shared her experience with suicidal thoughts after her 16-month-old died.
"I didn't know how to deal with my grief."
Adams started taking drugs and lost her husband and other children before deciding to face her trauma head-on.
She started a Facebook page on which she would livestream her struggles every day.
As multiple people shared stories and songs, MC Krissie Knap summed up the day.
"It does get hard. Sometimes you find that dark space ... But I think all the awhi is amazing. Text your whānau and say 'I love you'."
Trust chairwoman Mataku-Ariki de Roo said the day was effective in raising awareness.
"It was just a beautiful day of sharing stories and encouragement.
"The speakers, the singers, the whānau atmosphere has bee empowering and the message is clear. It's about supporting each other and looking out for the signs."
For more information find Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust on Facebook.
Where to get help:
If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111. OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE: • LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) • SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7) • YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 • NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7) • KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7) • WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm) • DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757