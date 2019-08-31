Personal stories were shared and songs dedicated to lost loved ones at the inaugural Waiata in the Pā event.

The issue was suicide, the message: tell your whānau you love them.

More than 100 people attended the inaugural event at Pikirangi Marae to raise suicide awareness.

Organised by Patua te Taniwha Charitable Trust, it combined speeches from people with experience with depression and bereavement from suicide, with music.

Rob Mokaraka, who has been sharing his story for three years, was among those to address the crowd.

In 2009 Mokaraka had a mental breakdown and provoked the police to shoot him.

Where to get help: