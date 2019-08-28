On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Construction has finally begun on an affordable housing subdivision after a wait of more than two years.
The Kawaha Point Villas subdivision, designed to give first-home buyers housing for $450,000, has now had half a dozen buyers pull out because of the delay - making six of the plots available for sale.
However, the delay and inflation had pushed the retail price to $499,000.
The plans for the new three-bedroom houses were drawn up in 2017 and were expected to be built within a year.
After multiple setbacks construction is now not expected to be completed for some months.
Theproject hit its first roadblock when it was discovered a drain, which ran along the southwest boundary cut across the corner of the subdivision, needed a pipe installed before the council could issue the consent.
Putting in the pipe also required an easement to be added, resulting in the redesign of the area and cutting three properties from the original 29-house plan.
Eight of the units were used for Kiwibuild allocation, 12 were already sold and six were back for sale.
FHB Group managing director Rob Davies said earthworks and drainage were expected to be done over the next few months and he hoped the houses would be completed by the end of summer.
Some previous buyers had "lost patience", Davies said, but a large number of consents were needed and ground condition approval had taken far longer than expected.