Construction has finally begun on an affordable housing subdivision after a wait of more than two years.

The Kawaha Point Villas subdivision, designed to give first-home buyers housing for $450,000, has now had half a dozen buyers pull out because of the delay - making six of the plots available for sale.

However, the delay and inflation had pushed the retail price to $499,000.

The plans for the new three-bedroom houses were drawn up in 2017 and were expected to be built within a year.

After multiple setbacks construction is now not expected to be completed for some months.

