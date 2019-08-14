Tūrangi locals are calling for change, saying their end of the lake is missing out. Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender editor Laurilee McMichael says the town needs to work with the council for real change.

"They're just not listening to us."

Here's a question for you: who said that? Tūrangi Action Group of Taupō District Council? Check. Taupō District Council of Tūrangi Action Group? Check again. That's right. Both sides say the others won't listen.

Tūrangi Action Group says the council won't address their concerns. Taupō District Council says it has done, or is doing, everything asked of it, bar one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.