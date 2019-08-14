Bay of Plenty's Roller Mills rugby team is in the middle of preparations for this year's Northern Region tournament and among them is a trio of young Rotorua stars.

Rotorua Maroon players Te Rae Ki Moehau Watene, 12, Wiremu Brailey, 13, and Rotorua Gold player Te Wairua Āio Tumai, 12, will play in the Roller Mills tournament for Under-13 year old and Under 57kg boys, from Saturday, September 28 to Thursday, October 3.

At last year's tournament, the Bay of Plenty side was knocked out in the semifinals before going on to win the third-place playoff. Head coach Steve Miln

2019 Bay of Plenty Roller Mills Squad