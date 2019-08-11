If you were to write an instruction manual for winning rugby games, the opening line would read "win the battle up front".

That's exactly what the Bay of Plenty Steamers did against Otago at the Tauranga Domain yesterday and it set the platform for an emphatic 50-7 victory.

The 2019 Steamers squad is blessed with attacking weapons with game breakers such as Joe Webber, Chase Tiatia and Emoni Narawa lining up in the backs. All they need is good ball and field position.

Against Otago, the Steamers had the opposition forward pack going backwards faster than an Olympic rower. They

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.