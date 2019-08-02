Teacher Wendy Slade touched the lives of generations of Rotorua children.

From her unwavering faith in the children who needed it most to never forgetting a single person's birthday.

These small but special traits, among others, raised her as one of Rotorua's most loved and respected educators.

Devastatingly, the long-serving Selwyn School teacher lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tributes have been flowing in since her death, describing her as "beautiful soul" who made a huge difference in the lives of her pupils and made an unforgettable fudge.

"She gave her whole life to those kids," her

Related articles: