A Reporoa woman who took a visiting family member to Butcher's Pool came away embarrassed and reeling at the state of the facility.

Named after one of Reporoa's first settlers, Butcher's Pool is a man-made pool filled by a natural spring and is located just south of the Reporoa township. The outdoor complex has public toilets, rubbish bins and a carpark.

According to local woman Leanne Maniapoto, the pool is popular with locals and visitors alike.

"I go there quite a bit," Maniapoto said. "I was quite excited to be taking my partner's uncle [who was visiting from Fiji] to

