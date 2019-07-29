Countdown's move to stop under-16-year-olds buying caffeinated energy drinks is a step in the right direction but it will mean nothing if other outlets don't follow suit.

This is the response of Rotorua schools following the announcement Countdown will impose an age restriction on the sale of energy drinks from September 1.

Signs about the new rule will be in Countdown's network of stores from next month.

Long-term benefits for the mental health of New Zealanders is one of the benefits Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry can see come from an energy drink restriction.

Energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster were not as common as sports drinks like Powerade but de Thierry said the move by Countdown was a step in the right direction to tackling bigger issues in the community.

"We have huge issues with obesity, we have issues with dental hygiene so if [Countdown is] doing their part in trying to prevent or minimise that sort of harm, I think it's really positive."

de Thierry said if the addictive qualities of caffeine and sugar could be minimised, it could only be a good thing.

Westbrook School principal Collin Watkins agreed the move by Countdown was a "step in the right direction" but other outlets would need to follow suit to make it effective.

"Just because the supermarket is going to ban it doesn't mean that kids aren't going to get it."

Watkins said most young people bought snacks and after-school munchies from dairies, and supermarkets were how parents did the "big shops".

For Watkins, he would prefer a ban on soft drinks as he thought they were more popular with pupils and their families, saying this could be because fizzy drinks are more affordable than milk.

Rotorua Lakes High School's new principal Jon Ward said energy drinks affected all students differently and some students became more animated and were unable to settle after consumption.

"I don't think energy drinks are needed to support students through the school day," he said.

A man who worked in the medical profession, who couldn't be named because of restrictions in his workplace, commented to the Rotorua Daily Post doing a street poll on the topic that it would be a good idea to ban energy drinks for those less mature.

He said he had dealt with three or four young people in hospital who were "quite ill" after drinking energy drinks.

He said one young man, aged about 16, was "seriously ill" in Rotorua Hospital having regularly consumed about three energy drinks a day.

However until it becomes law, Rotorua dairy owners are unlikely to restrict sales of energy drinks.

Ranolf St Superette owner Kiran Patel said unless it was law, it was difficult to stop young people from buying energy drinks.

The superette was within 400m of Glenholme Primary School and St Mary's Catholic Primary school.

"Sometimes kids will say it's for their parents ... It's not an item you can easily regulate," he said.

Patel said while children as young as 10 bought the drinks, the $2 option of Coca-Cola was more popular.

Dianne Superette manager Micky Choudhary said the store had no plans to follow in the steps of Countdown but would make any changes if it came into law.

He said a lot of high school students would come into the store on the corner of Arawa St and Tutanekai St but also found soft drinks were more popular.

The New Zealand Beverage Council said it was disappointed at Countdown's decision.

Council spokesman Stephen Jones said New Zealand already had some of the strongest energy drink regulations in the world and the evidence showed these regulations were working well.

"While we respect the right of Countdown to make this decision, this really is a case of a solution looking for a problem," Jones said.

Jones said a wide range of products contained caffeine and the council would prefer to work together to focus on understanding how and why children are accessing caffeine.

He said it was important to work together to better educate consumers about the caffeine content across all food categories.

The Ministry of Health has warned against energy drinks and energy shots for children or young people.

A 600ml bottle of energy drink has about 15 teaspoons of sugar.

Although sugar-free energy drinks are available in New Zealand, all energy drinks contain caffeine, "a psychoactive stimulant drug that acts on the central nervous system."

Toi Te Ora Public Health stated New Zealanders consume, on average, about 37 teaspoons of sugar per day in food and drink.

Adults should ideally consume no more than about six teaspoons of sugar per day, and children no more than about three to four teaspoons per day.

