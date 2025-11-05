Advertisement
Labour Day reflections: Finding balance between rest and routine in Rotorua

Lifang Chen
Labour Day doesn't celebrate the absence of work, but the grace of balance: knowing when to move, when to pause, and how to value time as much as money, writes Lifang Chen.

I had promised myself a quiet Labour Day weekend — three days to rest, recharge, and do absolutely nothing.

That promise didn’t survive Saturday morning.

Bella, my energetic Parson Terrier, was already pacing by the door before sunrise, convinced rest days are for running.

I somehow persuaded my 11-year-old to

