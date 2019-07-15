Whakarewarewa have beaten Rangataua 27-10 in miserably wet conditions to book a spot in the Baywide Premier Women's final and set up a fairytale finish for one of their stalwarts.

Kaci James started playing for Whakarewarewa in the JAB grade as a 5-year-old.

Now, more than 30 years later, she has decided this will be her last season. She and her teammates ensured she will get to wear the red and black one last time by winning their semifinal against Rangataua at Puarenga Park yesterday.

They will meet last year's beaten finalists in the semifinal after they beat Waimana 93-5

