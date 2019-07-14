Police officers are coming across more and more firearms in their daily work, sparking concerns for their safety. We look at exactly how many guns are being seized in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, why those on the front line believe there could still be many more no one knows about and why society should be worried.

A total of 683 guns have been seized by police in the Bay of Plenty over the past five years, sparking safety concerns from the police association.

New Zealand Police figures obtained under the official information act reveal a total of 190

