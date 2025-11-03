The reigning champions of the New Zealand Forest Marathon are returning to Rotorua this week as the Legend of the Peaks trail running and walking festival kicks off its third year at Whakarewarewa Forest.
The event, beginning Friday, is expected to attract more than 3000 runners and walkers across sixdifferent distances.
Organisers said in a statement today the festival had quickly become a fixture on the national running calendar since its debut in 2023, “combining competitive racing with community celebration, live entertainment and Rotorua’s unmistakable forest backdrop”.
Local favourite and defending men’s champion Michael Voss is returning to chase a third consecutive title after dominant performances in both previous years.
Voss won the inaugural marathon in 2023 and returned in 2024 to smash his own record with a finishing time of 3h 9m —29 minutes ahead of the next competitor.
Image 1 of 16: Legend of the Peaks forest race. Photo / Supplied
“Having both Michael and Olivia back really highlights how special this event has become,” Mutu said.
“Legend of the Peaks is about more than running — it’s about community, connection and celebrating the incredible taonga that is the Whakarewarewa Forest.
“To see thousands of people come together here each year, from elite athletes to first-time walkers and especially our rangatahi, is something we’re really proud of.”
Saturday’s festivities will extend beyond the trails, with the festival village offering food, local craft stalls and live music throughout the day.
Performers include local band 3 Guys, DJ Rio and DJ Danley, leading into a headline performance from New Zealand hip-hop icon King Kapisi, who will also take part in one of the morning runs before hitting the stage.
This year’s event programme includes the Pak’nSave Rotorua Kids Forest Run, Koeke Classic 2km and 3km, Secret Spot Hot Tubs 5K Trig Loop, Titokorangi 10K, CamelBak Moerangi Half Marathon, and the feature New Zealand Forest Marathon.
Legend of the Peaks events:
New Zealand Forest Marathon: 42.5km, 1950m elevation gain, summit four peaks
Camelbak Moerangi Half Marathon: 21km, 950m elevation gain, summit 2.5 peaks
Titokorangi 10K: 10km, 430m elevation gain, summit two peaks
Secret Spot Hot Tubs 5K Trig Loop: 5kms, 140m elevation gain, summit one peak
Koeke Classic, 2km and 3km: 45m elevation gain, no peaks
PAK’nSAVE Kids Forest Run: 2km and 3km, 45m elevation gain, no peaks (kids only, school years 0-8)