The event, which begins this Friday, is expected to attract more than 3000 runners and walkers across six different distances. Video / Legend of the Peaks

The reigning champions of the New Zealand Forest Marathon are returning to Rotorua this week as the Legend of the Peaks trail running and walking festival kicks off its third year at Whakarewarewa Forest.

The event, beginning Friday, is expected to attract more than 3000 runners and walkers across six different distances.

Organisers said in a statement today the festival had quickly become a fixture on the national running calendar since its debut in 2023, “combining competitive racing with community celebration, live entertainment and Rotorua’s unmistakable forest backdrop”.

Local favourite and defending men’s champion Michael Voss is returning to chase a third consecutive title after dominant performances in both previous years.

Voss won the inaugural marathon in 2023 and returned in 2024 to smash his own record with a finishing time of 3h 9m —29 minutes ahead of the next competitor.